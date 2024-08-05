Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she will be 'extra-involved' in real-life 'Veep' Kamala Harris' campaign

London, Aug 5 (PTI) Actor-comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus has teased that she will attend this month's Democratic National Convention in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she will be "extra-involved" in the campaign.

Harris, a Democrat, would face her Republican rival and former president Donald Trump in the US general elections on November 5.

Louis-Dreyfus, whose popular character Vice President Selina Meyer on the acclaimed show "Veep" has been compared to Harris by many, was asked about being part of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to root for the latter.

“I probably will be, yes,” she told The Times of London, adding that she plans to be “extra-involved” in Harris’ campaign.

The actor, who has won six Emmys for "Veep" in the show's five-year run on HBO, said comparisons between her character and Harris were “inevitable”.

“If Selina had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call,” she added.

Created by Armando Iannucci, "Veep" ran for seven seasons between 2012 and 2017. The political satire series followed Former Senator Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus), who gets an opportunity to serve as the Vice President of the US.

It also starred Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sarah Sutherland and Tony Hale. PTI ATR RDS RDS