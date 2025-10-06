Julia Roberts calls Hollywood film industry 'male-dominated'

London, Oct 6 (PTI) Hollywood star Julia Roberts, who has been in the film industry for over 30 years, admits it is still male-dominated, but that doesn't intimidate her.

The 57-year-old actor, whose notable work includes projects such as "Notting Hill", "Erin Brockovich", and "Runaway Bride", will next feature in "After the Hunt".

Roberts essays the role of Alma Imhoff in a psychological thriller, a college professor caught between a student's accusation and her own dark past. The character had to be successful in a "deeply misogynist" world to achieve her position.

Asked if the character to any extent mirrored her real life, the actor spoke of the male-dominated environment in the industry.

"Well, it’s still super-male! Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma’s speech...We’ve all had that experience. Any woman has. Because I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there’s only one other woman there. In those sort of environments. I am without fear," Roberts told The Times in an interview.

Explaining the reason for taking on the role, Roberts said she couldn't figure out if she liked the character or hated her, and that's what intrigued her about the role.

"Basically, when I became a parent, I learnt that I could not take a job unless I was fully committed to it. If I still feel like I had one foot in the house I could not do it, but the thing that intrigued me here was that I just couldn’t decide if I liked Alma or hated her...Or even understood her. And that is a reason to leave the comfort of my own home for work, right? To go someplace uncomfortable," she said.

Also starring Andrew Garfield, the film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and will release in theatres on October 10.