Juliana Canfield to star alongside Brandon Sklenar in 'F.A.S.T'

Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) Hollywood actor Juliana Canfield, best known for her role in drama series "Succession", is going to be a female lead in the upcoming action thriller "F.A.S.T".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 33-year-old actor will star opposite Brandon Sklenar in the film from Warner Bros.

The project is directed by Ben Richardson and has the script by Taylor Sheridan. The details about Canfield's role are kept under wraps.

"F.A.S.T" centres around a former special forces commando, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2027.

It is produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford through Heyday Films, along with Sheridan and Jenny Wood for Bosque Ranch Productions.