Julianne Moore in Pedro Almodovar’s first English language film

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) Oscar-winner Julianne Moore is set to star in Spanish master director Pedro Almodovar's first English language film, "The Room Next Door".

Moore joins Tilda Swinton in the film, which is described as a "drama between a mother and daughter", according to Variety. Swinton has previously worked with Almodovar on short film "The Human Voice". The filming will begin in the spring in New York and Madrid.

"The Room Next Door" is Almodovar's first feature film since 2021’s “Parallel Mothers”, which premiered in Venice.

One of the most celebrated international directors, Almodovar has previously directed films such as "Talk to Her", "The Skin I Live In", "Pain and Glory", "Volver" and "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown."