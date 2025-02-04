Juliette Binoche to head Cannes Film Festival 2025 jury

Los Angeles: Multiple award-winning actor Juliette Binoche has been appointed as the president of the international jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

It is a full circle moment for the French star who made her Cannes debut 40 years ago with the premiere of Andre Techine's "Rendez-vous" in 1985.

The 78th edition of the prestigious gala will run between May 13 and May 24, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Binoche, known for roles in films such as "Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights", "Chocolat", "The English Patient", "Dan in Real Life" and "Certified Copy", said she is privileged to be chosen at the Cannes jury head.

"In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I'd return 40 years later in the honorary role of president of the jury.

I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility, and the absolute need for humility," she said in a statement.

The actor succeeds "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, who held the presidential post at the gala last year.

Binoche most recently starred in "The Return", a drama film by Uberto Pasolini. Released in 2024, it also featured Ralph Fiennes, her co-star in "The English Patient".