'Jumanji' film adds Brittany O’Grady to cast

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (PTI) "The White Lotus" star Brittany O’Grady is set to feature in the upcoming installment of "Jumanji" franchise.

The first film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" released in 2017, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. All returned for its sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level" in 2019.

All the actors are returning for the next installment, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Jumanji" franchise is based on the 1981 picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg which revolved around an enchanted board game come to life. It was the general basis of Sony’s beloved 1995 movie starring Robin Williams.

The story revolves around a group of teenagers, who find themselves trapped in a video game.

Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan are producing the film which will also star Burn Gorman. It is set to release theatrically on December 11, 2026.

O’Grady had her breakthrough in 2021 after featuring in the first series of HBO's dark comedy series "The White Lotus". She essayed the role of Paula in the series. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR ATR