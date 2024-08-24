Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome their first child Jack Blues Bieber

Los Angeles: Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their son on Saturday.

Justin, 30, shared a post on his Instagram handle to welcome son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The post featured Hailey's hand and the toe of the newborn. It was captioned, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," accompanied with a bear emoji.

Hailey, 27, re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Jack Blues" adding a bear and a blue heart emoji.

Justin is known for songs like "Baby", "Love Me", "Sorry", "Yummy" and "Peaches", whereas, Hailey is a model and socialite. They tied the knot in 2018.