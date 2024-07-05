Justin Bieber arrives in India

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) International pop sensation Justin Bieber, known for chartbusters such as "Baby", "Sorry", "Love Yourself", and "Boyfriend", flew in from Los Angeles here on Friday morning.

The singer will reportedly perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's upcoming sangeet ceremony.

Bieber, who last visited India in 2017 for his maiden concert in the country, was seen exiting Mumbai's Kalina airport with local police officials and his team today.

The two-time Grammy winner was dressed in a pink T-shirt, sweatpants and a red bucket hat.

There are reports that Bieber, 30, is being paid USD 10 million to perform at the event, which will also see stage acts by singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12 after months-long pre-wedding festivities.

The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, and known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

Previously, pop diva Rihanna performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.

Bieber was supposed to return to India in 2022 for a show but cancelled due to poor health.