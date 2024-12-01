Justin Timberlake cancels third show due to back injury, thanks fans for support

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Singer Justin Timberlake has cancelled another show of his ongoing 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' following a back injury and citing doctors' instructions.

Timberlake, known for songs such as "My Love", "Cry Me a River" and "Rock Your Body", shared a health update on his Instagram Stories on Saturday saying the December 2 show in Oklahoma City was being called off.

"I’m so sorry Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support, y’all know I hate doing this (sic)" he wrote.

Timberlake previously postponed an October 8 show due to an undisclosed injury and announced the rescheduling of recent shows as a result of bronchitis and laryngitis on October 22.

According to the singer's website, audiences will be refunded for the event cancellation. He is set to resume his tour dates December 4, which will feature a stop at Houston's Toyota Center.

In September, Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), following which he issued an apology and received a USD 500 fine along with 25 hours of community service.

'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' began on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, and is scheduled to conclude on July 20, 2025 in Paris, France. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS