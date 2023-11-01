K-drama stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in announce pregnancy

New Delhi: Korean actor couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child.

Seung-gi, 36, and Da-in, 30, tied the knot in April in Seoul, South Korea in presence of friends and family.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, the agencies of the actors announced the news through separate official statements.

Seung-gi's agency Human Made asked fans to send best wishes to the actor's family.

"We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung-gi's family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year.

"We hope you will send warm blessings and support to Lee Seung-gi. We are deeply grateful to everyone who always looks fondly upon him with interest and love," the statement issued by "The King To Hearts" star's agency read.

Da-in's agency, 9ato Entertainment, said the "My Dearest" actor is preparing to welcome the child in February and prioritising her health.

"We ask for everyone to look upon the blessing that has come to actress Lee Da-in with warmth and love, and we will continue to greet you with happy news," the statement read.

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2021. Shortly after the wedding ceremony, the agencies of both stars denied rumours of pregnancy.