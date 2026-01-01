K-pop band BTS to return with new album in March

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Popular K-pop band BTS is all set to make a comeback on March 20 by releasing a new album, their first since "Proof" in 2022.

The group went on a hiatus in 2022 for its members to complete the mandatory South Korean military service and focus on solo projects. The new album marks their big return.

The news was reported in newspapers in South Korea. BigHit, their management, later confirmed the reports with a post on its Korean-language X account, reported Variety.

The members had also shared the release date with their fans by sending letters with handwritten messages with the dateline of "2026.3.20." on New Year.

Among the messages, RM wrote that he’d been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone.” "I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again," Jin wrote.

J-Hope wrote, “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!” “Please take good care of us this year as well,” shared Jungkook.

The seven member band also has members Suga, Jimin and V.