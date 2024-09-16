K-pop band Seventeen announce release of mini album 'Spill the Feels'

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) K-pop band Seventeen on Monday announced the title of their new mini album "Spill the Feels", which will release on October 14.

The album will feature an emotional and introspective theme of overcoming helplessness by embracing vulnerability and honesty, according to a release.

The announcement of their 12th Mini Album follows the group’s history-making performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. The band will soon hit the stage again with their Right Here world tour, which kicks off on October 12 in Korea, and continues through the U.S., Japan, and across Asia.

The 13-member band, which comprises of S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino, have emerged as one of the popular bands in the K-pop scene, which is dominated by BTS and Black Pink.

Seventeen werethe first K-pop act to win PUSH Performance of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 as well as Best New and Best Push at MTV European Music Awards before reaching new heights.

They were the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury Festival and they are also UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. PTI BK BK BK