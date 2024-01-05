Kaala Bhairava lends voice for new 'Hanuman Chalisa Ansh' version

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Renowned singer Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice to a new version of Hanuman Chalisa Ansh for season three of Disney+Hotstar animated series "The Legend of Hanuman".

Bhairava, one of the singers of Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", said it was a surreal experience to record the spiritual song.

"Singing and Composing the Hanuman Chalisa Ansh for Legend of Hanuman season three on Disney+ Hotstar felt like stepping into a different world-so surreal, with a rush of emotions at every verse. Time seemed to stand still as those powerful words resonated.

"There's a unique kind of magic in it and with the new year upon us, it was the perfect thing to begin 2024 with. It wasn't just singing; it felt like adding a distinctive touch to the commencement of something remarkable," he said.

The animated show is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian. It is narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.

The series follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.

It is produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with one of the most renowned talents in the music industry - Kaala Bhairava to bring to the audience a chant everyone has heard growing up," said Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Season three of "The Legend of Hanuman" will start streaming from January 12. PTI RB BK RB