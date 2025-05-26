'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Malvika Raaj Bagga announces pregnancy

New Delhi: Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, best known for her work in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", is expecting her first child with husband Pranav Bagga.

Malvika shared the news on her Instagram handle with a series of pictures on Sunday. The pictures featured the couple wearing caps that had "MOM" and "DAD" written on them.

"You + Me + 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby," she captioned the post.

Malvika and Pranav tied the knot in Goa in November, 2023.

The 31-year-old actor made her acting debut in 2001 with "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". She essayed the younger version of Pooja Sharma, who was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.