'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' @ 25: Hrithik shares prep notes, calls them 'proof of resilience'

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took a trip down the memory lane as the actor shared his preparation notes for his first film as a male lead, "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", which completed 25 years on Tuesday.

The actor, who turned 51 last week, shared several pages from a diary that he started maintaining 27 years ago to prepare for the movie, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Also starring Ameesha Patel in her film debut, the movie was released on January 14, 2000.

"My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it," he wrote in the caption.

"Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing.

Good thing ? Bad thing ? It’s just how it is. Only process remains," he added.

According to Hrithik, the notes from his first movie serves as a "proof of resilience".

"It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book.... The first page says 'one day' at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai," he added.

The notes give a glimpse into Hrithik's mindset before he started shooting for the movie.

"One life. That's it-only one life, once chance, don't f*** it up, don't give a s*** about small failures...Just keep going, don't break," he wrote in one of the pages.

"Do it the way you want it! Cause that's the best way! One day, just believe!" he said.

In another page, the actor wrote about preparing for the project physically.

"Need a lot of biceps for broader upper chest also," he said.

"Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" featured Hrithik in a double role. It follows Rohit, a singer who falls for Sonia (Patel) but is murdered after witnessing a crime. After she moves to New Zealand, she meets Raj, Rohit's lookalike. The two team up to uncover the truth behind Raj's murder.

The movie's ensemble cast also included Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal and Tannaz Irani. Over the years, Hrithik has built a reputation as one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, with acclaimed performances in films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Koi... Mil Gaya", "Lakshya", "Dhoom 2", "Jodhaa Akbar", "Krrish", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Super 30" and "War".

He will next feature in "War 2" alongside Jr NTR. PTI ATR RB RB