Kajal Aggarwal rubbishes death rumours via X post

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Actor Kajal Aggarwal has dismissed online rumours surrounding her death with an amusing post on X where she assured fans that she is "perfectly fine" and "doing very well".

The actor, known for her work across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industries and for films such as "Magadheera", "Singham" and "Special 26", said the hoax about her accident was "absolutely untrue".

"I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well," the 40-year-old actor wrote on X.

Aggarwal also requested fans to not believe or circulate such false news and instead focus their energy on "positivity and truth".

She was last seen in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Sikander" and the Telugu mythology film "Kannappa" in 2025. Aggarwal is set to appear in "Indian 3", the third installment of the Kamal Haasan led franchise.