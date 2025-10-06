Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade wrap shooting for 'The India Storry'

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have completed shooting for their upcoming film "The India Storry".

Directed by Chettan Dk, the film is produced by Sagar B Shinde and MIG Productions and Studios.

It also stars Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Trisha Sarda, according to a press release.

The film is described as "a gripping and intense drama that explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies." The makers shared the news on the official social media handles on Monday. The post featured the glimpses from the shooting of the film.

"It’s a Wrappp! The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for #TheIndiaStorry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations. 'The India Storry'," read the caption.

The film is set to release in theatres in 2026 and is backed by MIG Production and Studios. PTI ATR ATR ATR