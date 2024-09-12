Kajal Aggarwal starts shooting for Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday confirmed reports that she is set to star in "Sikandar", fronted by Salman Khan.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss. It also features Rashmika Mandanna.

"Sikandar", produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Kajal, known for films such as "Magadheera" and "Singham", posted the work update on her Instagram Stories.

The actor shared the picture of a bouquet of sunflowers and her name tag from the film set.

"#Sikandar Day 1," she captioned the photo, tagging the production house and Rashmika in the post.

Kajal was last seen in "Indian 2", starring Kamal Haasan.