Kajol, Ajay, Alia, Ranbir join Shah Rukh Khan at Aryan’s debut series launch

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) The premiere of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", the directorial debut series of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, turned out to be a star-studded affair with prominent celebrities, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, attending the event.

The event on Wednesday evening, where the show's first episode was showcased, was also attended by billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Verma, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Atlee and Farhan Akhtar.

Aryan's mother Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan and brother AbRam turned his cheerleaders at the event and posed for the photographers.

Shah Rukh, who had his arm in a sling after he suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film "King", got his photos clicked with the paparazzi.

In a video circulating on social media, Aryan is seen clicking his father's pictures with the photographers from various angles.

“The Ba**ds of Bollywood” delves into the life of an outsider as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood.

On social media, Kajol, Shah Rukh's co-star from many Hindi cinema hits such as "Baazigar", "Karan Arjun" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", shared a video of her standing between Ajay and Shah Rukh while joking about the show's name with her former co-star.

She also shared pictures with Aryan as well as his sister Suhana Khan and mother Gauri Khan.

"With the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'... congrats @__aryan__..only thing more awesome I'm sure will be your show! Too excited," she wrote in her caption. Akshay Kumar also sent his best wishes to Aryan in a post on his social media handles.

"All the best @__aryan__ beta, may this be the start of something truly amazing. Congratulations to the proud parents @iamsrk & @gaurikhan on such an incredible beginning," he said.

Vijay Verma posted a picture with Aryan on Instagram, captioning it, "We have a fab new director in the house! Congratulations on a solid debut @___aryan___ Can’t wait to watch the remaining episodes.. and as Samay will say.. crazzzyyy show hai mere bhai." Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and posted, “Go Aryan!!!! You have poured everything into this show and now the world is gonna ENJOY!!!” Karan Johar shared a note on Instagram and welcomed Aryan to the movies.

"You treaded a path that many never believed you would … the daunting task of being behind the camera… of being a story teller and the captain of its execution… have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted...

"You have an individual style of telling your story and I can’t wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in badsofbollywood … I am so so proud of you and love you so much!!!" he said.

The show, which premieres on Netflix on Thursday, stars Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Mona Singh. It will also feature cameos by many celebrities, including Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh.

The show is produced by Gauri Khan through the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.