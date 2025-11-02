Kajol, Akshay Kumar and others wish Shah Rukh on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Friends and industry colleagues including Kajol, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar, wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday on Sunday, calling the superstar the “true king of hearts”, “a magical man” and “an inspiration”.

Kajol, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "My Name is Khan" and cult-classic "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, shared pictures alongside the actor on her Instagram handle.

"Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day ! Don’t count the candles…. Here’s to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours! Happy Birthday @iamsrk #happy60th," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a video with a montage of the pictures alongside Shah Rukh. Calling him her "first hero", Shilpa also included pictures from her debut film "Baazigar", where she starred alongside Shah Rukh.

"Happy birthday to the true 'KING' of hearts and my first hero @iamsrk. Here’s to teaching gen A to Z the true art of romance! Wishing you great health, happiness, love and success always! Love you, Baazigar O Baazigar," she wrote in the caption.

Akshay uploaded a throwback picture with Shah Rukh on his X handle and said, "Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed. @iamsrk." Karan penned a lengthy note wishing the superstar on his birthday. "I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of 'Karan Arjun'… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with beating heart, “ he wrote in the captions.

"Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever… Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk," he added.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday King. Love you sir @iamsrk." Yami Gautam said Shah Rukh is "one of the biggest and most loved actors across the globe".

"We all love Shah Rukh sir. He is one of the biggest and most loved actors across the globe and somebody who made it so big. When we hear about his journey, it’s not easy to rejuvenate yourself again and again, to sustain, to stay relevant. What the audience wanted 30 years back and what you are doing today to keep it relevant, to respect it, to adapt that and love is always multiplied for him," she told PTI.

Emraan Hashmi said Shah Rukh has a "versatile range and body of work".

"I think he’s contributed to all our lives in some way. For actors and anyone in a creative field, he’s someone with such a versatile range and body of work that he's an inspiration for everyone. He’s quite a legend. It doesn’t look like he’s 60," he told PTI.

Sonakshi Sinha added, "We've all loved him for so long and he is one of the coolest actors we have for sure. Wish him all the very best and wish him a very happy birthday." Designer Manish Malhotra shared a series of pictures of the actor on his Instagram. "TheoneandOnly @iamsrk Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow .. , most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere .. from the 90s to know you are the same person always … admiration and love always," he wrote.

Farah Khan shared a picture alongside Shah Rukh on her Instagram, sharing a hug with the actor. "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years," she wrote.

Urmila Matondkar shared a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Birthday love to one and only SRK." Rajkummar Rao uploaded a video montage featuring him alongside the superstar and said he is waiting for Shah Rukh's upcoming film "King".

"Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. Thank you for being you and thank you for all the love and support all these years. May God bless you always and you keep giving us such amazing films and keep inspiring us with your work. Waiting for the Blockbuster #King now." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "To the man whose inspiration has shaped me in ways words can scarcely capture. Dearest @iamsrk... Shah Bhai, I wish you the best of health, happiness and a life filled with love and blockbusters - you have a special place in our hearts- keep beating, keep inspiring !!! I love you!!!! Have a fantastic birthday." Sidharth Malhotra shared a story on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday, SRK sir. Wishing you the best year ahead, filled with happiness and success! Big hug and love! Thank you for being an inspiration for so many years." R Madhavan uploaded a picture alongside the actor on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy 60th Dear Shah of Shahs. May the good Lord bless you with many more decades of even more of his blessing.. thank you for giving us the most unforgettable moments of our lives." Anya Singh shared a post alongside the actor and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the one and only @iamsrk sir. The Baadshah, King & human there’s nobody like." PTI ATR SMR