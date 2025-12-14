Kajol celebrates 24 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Bollywood star Kajol shared throwback pictures from the 2001 film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" on social media as it completed 24 years from its release.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles.

Kajol, who essayed the role of Anjali Sharma, uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

"To all the Anjali’s out there , keep being loud and proud! Rahul is out there somewhere but he might be late because of traffic. #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham #24years," she wrote in the caption.

Released on December 14, the film was a huge success at the box office and is remembered for its songs and dialogues.

Karan also celebrated 24 years of the film as he re-shared a post of his production banner, Dharma Productions, on Instagram.

"All these years and it continues to make everyone feel the power of family, love, lots of khushi and thoda gham! Celebrating #24YearsOfK3G! #24YearsOfKabhiKhushiKabhieGham #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham #K3G," read the caption.

The film revolves around wealthy Raichand family where the adopted elder son, Rahul (Shah Rukh), is disowned for marrying a middle-class girl (Kajol).

His younger brother Rohan (Hrithik) then decides to secretly orchestrate a reunion years later in London.