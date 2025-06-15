Kajol, Karan Johar, Allu Arjun and others extend wishes on International Father's Day

New Delhi: Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Allu Arjun, and Karan Johar, were among several film celebrities who extended their heartfelt wishes on International Father's Day 2025 on Sunday.

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June.

Kajol shared a post on her Instagram handle comprising a throwback picture.

"Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance… here's to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me … he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It's his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that father's day comes so close to his birthday. #loveyouda #missyoueveryday #happyfathersday," she wrote.

Karan Johar uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram alongside his late father and producer Yash Johar.

"He made films with soul & for the soul……and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you…and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy father's day papa, thank you…. for you," he wrote.

Sharing a post, Suniel Shetty wrote, "No big post. No fancy words. Just a heart full of gratitude and a quiet thank you... For the love that never asked for anything in return. For being my first hero, my silent strength, My forever home. Happy Father's Day." "Happy Father's Day to my GOD," Allu Arjun wrote in his post.

Genelia D'Souza shared an Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Father's Day. If the going gets tough - the tough gets going, is something that you have always taught me.. N without this mindset - I wouldn't be half the person 1am- So Thank you for being my strength - Everytime I feel I can't, I remember you saying that I can and I go ahead. TO MY BIGGEST FAN From YOUR BIGGEST FAN." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my greatest strength. Love you, @suniel.Shetty (heart emoticon)." Tiger Shroff re-posted a video of him alongside Jackie Shroff on his Instagram story. "Happy daddy day @apnabhidu," he said.

"Happy Father's Day Dad U have always been there for everyone made their lives better & that's a quality I will always admire about u... stay happy stay healthy stay the way u are !!! Love U," Arjun Kapoor wrote on his story.

"You made the world feel safe. Thank you for always being my rock. My First hero, my forever strength. Happy Father's Day, Papa. I love you," Neha Sharma wrote.

Bobby Deol shared a picture alongside Dharmendra. "The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father's Day! Love you Papa," he captioned it.

Sunny Deol wrote, "Happy Father's Day, Papa. Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man. I am today. Proud to be your son- always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay." Diana Penty posted a picture of her late father. "Our last photo together - Royal China, September 2007. Doing what you loved most: enjoying some good food! Safe to say I've got your genes, Daddy. Happy Father's Day in the heavens above. Hope you're raising a glass up there - with some good ol' single malt prawn patia, and an endless supply of bread pudding," she wrote.

Soha Ali Khan shared a series of throwback pictures. "To the fathers we miss and the ones we hold on to - we love you #fathersday (heart emoticon)," she wrote.

Other actors, including Randeep Hooda, Rakul Preet Singh and Sooraj Pancholi, also extended wishes on their respective social media handles.