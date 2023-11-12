Kajol marks 30 years of 'Baazigar'

Mumbai: Actor Kajol on Sunday marked three decades of the release of "Baazigar", calling the Hindi romantic thriller "a whole of a lot of firsts".

Released on November 12, 1993, "Baazigar" went on to become Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough project, his first as an anti-hero. It was also one of Kajol's earliest successes and Shilpa Shetty's debut.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film became a blockbuster courtesy of its plot and chartbuster music by Anu Malik. It also starred Johny Lever in a key role.

Kajol shared a series of stills from "Baazigar" and recounted working on the movie in a post on 'X'.

"#Baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @The_AnuMalik … and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

"And how can I forget @therealXT, @iamjohnylever @TheShilpaShetty .. So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face .. Just because .. #30YearsofBaazigar," she added.

"Baazigar" chronicled the story of a young man called Ajay Sharma (Shah Rukh) with a vendetta against a business tycoon, Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil).

The film also starred Rakhee, Siddharth, Anant Mahadevan, Daboo Malik, Adi Irani and Reshma Tipnis.

Lyricists Gauhar Kanpuri, Rani Mallik, Zafar Gorakhpuri, Zameer Kazmi, Nawab Arzoo and Dev Kohli contributed to its soundtrack, which includes chartbusters like "Baazigar O Baazigar", "Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen", "Kitabein Bohot Si", and "Chhupana Bhi Nahin Aata".