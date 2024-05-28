Kajol, Prabhudeva to reunite for action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'

New Delhi: Twenty seven years after "Minsara Kanavu", actors Kajol and Prabhudeva are set to share screen space in action thriller "Maharagni - Queen of Queens".

The upcoming film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati, a press release said.

Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam of Cannes Grand Prix winner "All We Imagine As Light" fame also round out the cast of the pan India film.

The production on the first schedule of "Maharagni" was recently completed and the makers on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser of the film.

Uppalapati has also written the film, which is produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments.

"Maharagni" has been a labour of love, said the director.

"Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyuktha Menon and Jisshu Sengupta has elevated the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities breathe life into the characters, and I can't wait for the audience to witness this on screen," Uppalapati said in a statement.

Baweja said this is a "special project" for Baweja Studios.

"We are excited to collaborate with Eternal 7 and have an extraordinary cast featuring Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah and Samyuktha Menon. Kajol’s talent and authenticity make her perfect for this role. At Baweja Studios, we believe in telling powerful stories, and I am thrilled to bring this project to life with such a stellar team," he said.

"As soon as I came across this story, I knew it carried a powerful message that needed to reach the masses. With Charan Tej Uppalapati's keen eye for direction and the remarkable talent of our stellar cast, we are confident that we will deliver a unique vision that will make this story shine," added Venkata Anish Dorigillu.

"Maharagni" also has on board renowned technicians, including GK Vishnu as director of photography, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Saahi Suresh. The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol and Prabhudeva first worked together in 1997's Tamil film "Minsara Kanavu", which was dubbed in Hindi as "Sapnay". Also starring Arvind Swami, the movie was directed by Rajiv Menon.