Kajol-starrer 'The Trial' back with new season in September

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Kajol on Wednesday announced her return as Noyonika Sengupta on the second season of "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha", which will start streaming on JioHotstar on September 19.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma.

In the new season, Kajol's Noyonika has now found her footing in the ruthless world of law as she battles new challenges, impossible choices and shocking betrayals. "Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me - I've had the chance to explore a range of characters and stories and among them, Noyonika remains especially close to my heart. From being an underdog in the first season to having found her own footing in the cut-throat legal world, I've loved stepping back into her shoes. I genuinely can’t wait for all of you to experience what we’ve created this season. It’s been a labor of love," Kajol said in a statement.

"The Trial" is adapted from the US show "The Good Wife", which was produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions with the format rights that are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.