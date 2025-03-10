Kajol to star in 'Maa', film to release in theatres on June 27

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kajol is set to feature in the upcoming mythological horror film "Maa", the makers announced on Monday.

Vishal Furia, known for "Lapachhapi", "Criminal Justice" and "Chhorii", has directed the movie. It is slated to be released in cinema halls on June 27.

"Maa", written by Saiwyn Quadras, is produced by Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Kajol shared the film announcement on her Instagram handle. "Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you. #Maa #Maa27June #jyotideshpande @kumarmangatpathak @furia_vishal @danishdevgn," she wrote.

The film "explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama," according to a press release.

It also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, "Maa" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.