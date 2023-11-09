Kalinga Lit Fest to begin on Feb 9, over 300 noted personalities to participate

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will begin in Bhubaneswar on February 9, the organisers said on Thursday.

The three-day event will see the participation of over 300 speakers of national and international repute, which include writers, musicians, artists and performers, they said.

The theme of the 10th KLF is 'Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century'.

"In a reverent celebration of our shared heritage, the festival aims to rekindle the flame of inspiration from our ancestors' wisdom, demonstrating its profound relevance in today's world," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder of KLF. PTI BBM BBM SOM