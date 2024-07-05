'Kalki 2898 AD' a massive spectacle, merger of myth and reality: Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday expressed gratitude to fans for the love that has come his way for "Kalki 2898 AD" and praised the "audacious mind" of director Nag Ashwin for transforming the Hindu epic Mahabharata for modern-day viewing.

The 81-year-old actor is receiving glowing reviews for his role of the immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the star-studded sci-fi spectacle. Released worldwide on June 27, the movie has grossed over Rs 700 crore at the box office.

"The essence of KALKI resounds within and without .. and my gracious gratitude," Bachchan wrote on X.

In a lengthy post on his personal blog, the screen icon said he watched "Kalki 2898 AD" for the third time recently.

"The experience just keeps building .. every time you notice and admire the pains taken by the Director in purring this massive vision in fructification, and presenting it in a manner that makes the film historic .. historic not just in its commercial prospects, but historic in its values of the audacious mind of the Director in metamorphosing the legend of the Mahabharat with its manifestation after 6000 years , into the viewage of modern day humans that go to see the film TODAY in 2024 .." he wrote.

"Yes the film is a massive spectacle .. but it is also a learning .. a learning of the merger of myth and reality .. and a learning to the film makers on the process of putting this mammoth together for a viewing audience .." he added.

Bachchan also lauded the makers of the film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, for "brilliantly" interpreting the mythological epic Mahabharata, comprising over 1.40 lakh verses.

".. the largest epic ever in the history - and bringing it to modern day - well modern meaning 2898 AD - and to embellish it with the subtle nuances, which govern the past with what is to happen after the Mahabharata is over - the war between the Kauravas and the Pandav armies that lasted 18 days .." What happened after the 18-day war in Kurukshetra and does life continue to be stagnant or is there something more, "Kalki 2898 AD" answers these questions, he added.

"WELL FIND OUT BY SEEING KALKI .. and revel in its vast and massive presentation .. and to live till the FINALITY of its story-telling in the wait of the Part 2 .." he teased the sequel of the big-budget multilingual film.

Bachchan revealed he had an on-camera conversation with Ashwin about "Kalki 2898 AD", which he said will be put out soon as a podcast or an interview on TV channels.

It also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, with Saswata Chatterjee, Shobana, and Disha Patani. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the film released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.