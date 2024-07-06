'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 800 crore mark at global box office

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Director Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" has cruised past the Rs 800 crore-mark in its worldwide box office earnings, the makers announced on Saturday.

Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the mythological and sci-fi action drama released globally on June 27 in six languages.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

The production house shared the latest box office figures in a poster of the movie with "Rs 800+ GBOC WORLD WIDE" embossed on it.

"THE BOX OFFICE ON FIRE #EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas," read the post on X.

"Kalki 2898 AD" also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

The film, previously titled "Project K, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.