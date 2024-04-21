'Kalki 2898 AD': Makers reveal Amitabh Bachchan's first look as Ashwatthama

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The makers of “Kalki 2898 AD” on Sunday revealed the character teaser of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, the immortal archer and Lord Shiva devotee, from the highly anticipated film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. It is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

A clip introducing Bachchan as Ashwatthama was aired on TV channel Star Sports ahead of Sunday evening's IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is.

In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduces himself.

"Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says.

Earlier in the day, Bachchan described working on the magnum opus as "an experience for me like no other".

"The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence .. (sic)" he wrote.

"Kalki 2898 AD", which was greenlit as “Project K” in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

Also starring Disha Patani, the film will be released worldwide on May 9. PTI RDS RDS RDS