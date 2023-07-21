'Kalki 2898-AD': Prabhas, Bachchan and Haasan reveal 'Project K' title at San Diego Comic-Con

Los Angeles: Actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer sci-fi film with filmmaker Nag Ashwin has been titled "Kalki 2898-AD", the makers announced at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Friday.

Producers Vyjayanthi Movies also shared a glimpse of the much-anticipated film at the SDCC in presence of Prabhas and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who also features in the movie. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who essays a pivotal role in the big-budget film, attended the event via video call.

"Kalki 2898-AD" is the first-ever Indian film to participate at the SDCC.

According to a press note issued by the makers, the story promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema and offer them "unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience".

Ashwin said the film is a product of his love for the stories of Mahabharata and "Star Wars".

"I had this idea and the story just came along. I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and 'Star Wars'. Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, 'Kalki 2989 AD' was born," the filmmaker said.

Bachchan expressed his joy over being a part of the film and said it was an "unusual and exciting" experience.

"When Nagi (Ashwin) approached me for this film, I was drawn by his outstanding work in the past. 'Project K' has been an unusual and exciting experience, with incredible research behind it.

"I have shared some wonderful moments with the team during shooting, and I would like to thank everyone at Comic-Con for having us. I hope you like what you see, and when we release the film next year, you like it even better," the cinema icon said.

He added that he wasn't aware about SDCC and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, "enlightened me about the magnitude of this opportunity".

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus, which was greenlit as "Project K" in 2020, also features Disha Patani.

Haasan said "Kalki 2898-AD" has an epic vision.

"I have tried to make films like this but in a smaller way. 'Kalki 2989-AD' has a big vision, and I am glad to be a part of it. I remember when I wanted to create troopers; I had used hockey masks as part of the costume design, but 'Kalki 2989-AD' has done it in style, and I love it." The event took place at the Hall H of SDCC. Actor Rana Daggubati was also part of the panel.

"Kalki 2898-AD" is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.