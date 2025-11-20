Kalyani Priyadarshan starts shooting for 'Project No 7'

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The makers have started production on the upcoming Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer, tentatively titled "Project No 7".

Directed by Thiraviyam SN, the film is produced under Potential Studios. It is co-written by Pravin Bhasker and Sree Kumar. It also features Devadarshini and Vinoth Kishan.

Production banner shared the news with a series of pictures on the official Instagram handle on Wednesday.

One of the pictures featured the film's crew with Priyadarshan holding the clapperboard.

"Lights on. Camera rolling. Shoot starts today for 'Project No.7'. Featuring the elegant and enchanting @kalyanipriyadarshan in the lead @devadarshnichetan @vinothkishan #ThiraviyamSN @prabhakaranjustin @gokul_benoy @Aral_r_thangam @mayapandi_artdirector @prabhu_sr @rtprabu #ProjectNo7," read the caption.

Priyadarshan's "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" released in August and was directed by Dominic Arun.

Also featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Sandy in pivotal roles. After the response on the film, the makers also announced the sequel. It will feature Tovino Thomas