Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for new film

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth exude their signature swag in the promo of the highly-anticipated movie, tentatively titled “KHxRK”.

The film, touted as a celebration of “scale, legacy, and storytelling”, will be helmed by acclaimed director Nelson Dilipkumar, best known for “Beast” and “Jailer”. Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The production house Red Giant Movies unveiled the promo of the movie on social media, which shows a fun banter between Dilipkumar, Ravichander, Rajinikanth and Haasan.

In the three-minute 46-second promo, titled "The Glimpse of KH x RK Reunion", one of the standout sequences is when Rajinikanth throws the key of the car in his signature style to Haasan, who catches it before they both get into a vintage car. And the two Tamil cinema legends ask the director, ‘Who is the hero?’, who looks nervous, and the question remains unanswered.

A spokesperson from Red Giant Movies said bringing together Haasan and Rajinikanth for this film is a “dream come true” moment for them.

“We feel deeply honoured, grateful, and incredibly excited to facilitate this reunion after 47 years. This is a historic and emotional moment for Indian cinema, and we embark on this journey with immense gratitude and responsibility.

"We are committed to creating a cinematic experience that celebrates their legacy in the most powerful way,” the statement read.

The upcoming movie reunites the two top movie stars after 47 years; the two last appeared together in the 1979 fantasy film “Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum”. Prior to that, they had featured together in films such as “16 Vayathinile” (1977), “Aval Appadithan” (1978) and “Ninaithale Inikkum” (1979).

The new movie marks the third collaboration between Rajinikanth and Dilipkumar after their blockbuster hit “Jailer” (2023) and the sequel “Jailer 2”, which is scheduled to release in June this year. It’s the first movie between the director and Haasan.

Key details about the film, including the plot and its title, are kept under wraps.

The film is set to release in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.