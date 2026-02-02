Kamal Haasan congratulates Dalai Lama on winning Grammy Award

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday congratulated Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, 90, on winning a Grammy Award.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy in the category of best audiobook narration for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

He collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, who composed the music for the album.

In a social media post, Haasan said, "Proud to see one of the world’s thought leaders joining the venerable league of artistes." "Words can add more meaning to the music of this world. Congrats, Grammy. Congrats, Amjad Ali Khan sahab," he added.

The spiritual leader was up against high-profile nominees, including Trevor Noah (Into the Uncut Grass) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir).

Reacting to the international recognition, the Dalai Lama expressed gratitude and humility, saying he did not view the award as a personal achievement.

"I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility," he added. PTI JR SSK