Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' to release in June 2025

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan-starrer "Thug Life", directed by Mani Ratnam, is set to hit theatres across the globe on June 5, 2025.

The makers announced the release date of the upcoming Tamil film on the occasion of Haasan's 70th birthday.

Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, one of the production houses behind "Thug Life", shared the update on its official X page on Thursday.

"His STORY, His RULES #KHBirthdayCelebrations #HBDKamalHaasan #ThugLifeFromJune5," the banner captioned the release date reveal video.

Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal and Vaiyapuri round out the cast of the film.

"Thug Life" reunites Haasan and Ratnam after 35 years for what marks the veteran star's 234th feature film. The duo last collaborated on the 1987 critical hit "Nayakan".

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies and Ratnam's Madras Talkies are also backing the movie. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.