Kamal Haasan meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Superstar Kamal Haasan shared a series of pictures on social media as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said he has placed some requests before him.

Haasan uploaded a post on his X handle on Thursday, comprising pictures featuring the actor alongside Modi. He attached a lengthy note along the post.

"Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. As a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist, I placed before him a few requests, foremost among them was the call to expedite the recognition of Keeladi’s antiquity," Haasan wrote in the post.

The 70-year-old actor said he urged the PM to support "Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language".

Haasan's latest work is "Thug Life". Released on June 5, the film was directed by Mani Ratnam. It also featured Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR