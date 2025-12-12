Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Suriya lead tributes on Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Film personalities, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Suriya, on Friday extended warm wishes to superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday and praised the actor for his remarkable contribution to cinema that has inspired generations of artists.

Rajinikanth also completed 50 years in cinema in August. He debuted with the late filmmaker K Balachander’s Tamil movie “Apoorva Raagangal”, which released on August 15, 1975.

Haasan, Rajinikanth's longtime friend, colleague and his co-star in "Apoorva Raagangal", shared a photo with the actor on X and congratulated him on turning 75.

“75 years of a remarkable life. Fifty years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth,” he posted.

Mohanlal extended his greetings, saying Rajinikanth’s 50 years in cinema continue to inspire.

“Thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you with peace, good health and boundless joy,” he posted.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who is currently working with Rajinikanth for "Jailer 2" after the success of 2023's "Jailer", described the actor’s journey as a guiding force.

“At 75, your journey continues to shine like a guiding star for millions. Your charisma on screen and wisdom off screen is unmatched. Happy 75th Birthday to the eternal Superstar @Rajinikanth,” he wrote.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya shared an emotional message along with a cherished photograph.

I am a Rajinikanth, and I am extremely proud of my legacy. And this is, without a doubt, the most favourite photo I’ve ever clicked in my life Appa… you are my universe, my life, my whole heart, I am blessed to be yours. I Love you !!!! Happy birthday to the only one… the EMPEROR! my appa!" she wrote.

"Kantara" star Rishab Shetty posted, "Happy birthday to our one and only Thalaiva, Superstar #Rajinikanth sir! Celebrating 75 years of extraordinary life, 50 years of a legendary cinematic journey. Forever inspiration, forever style king!" Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar said the actor remains an enduring influence.“Yesterday, today, always, you are the inspiration,” he wrote in Kannada.

Actor Suriya paid a tribute to Rajinikanth and said, "A lifetime of humility. A journey earned, not given. Happy 75th Birthday @rajinikanth sir.” Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who collaborated with Rajinikanth on “Kabali” and “Kaala”, also conveyed his wishes: “Many more happy returns of the day… happy birthday #superstar @rajinikanth.” Actor Dhanush, ex-husband of Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, kept his message simple and affectionate: “Happy birthday thalaiva @rajinikanth.” Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor before enrolling in an acting course at the Madras Film Institute.

In Chennai, he was noticed by filmmaker K Balachander, who went on to cast him in “Apoorva Raagangal”.

During his early years, Rajinikanth appeared largely in negative or supporting roles in films such as “Moondru Mudichu” (1976), “Avargal” (1977) and “16 Vayathinile” (1977).

The 1980s marked his transformation into a mass hero, beginning with “Billa”, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s “Don”. The film established his trademark style and screen presence, paving the way for a string of hits including “Murattu Kaalai” (1980), “Thillu Mullu” (1981), “Moondru Mugam” (1982), “Paayum Puli” (1983) and “Nallavanukku Nallavan” (1984).

Rajinikanth also made his presence felt in Hindi cinema with titles such as “Andhaa Kaanoon” (1983), “Giraftaar” (1985), “Chaalbaaz” (1989), “Hum” (1991) and “Bulandi” (2000), expanding his appeal across India.

The 2010s saw him in films such as “Lingaa”, “Kabali”, “Kaala” and “Petta”.

Across five decades, Rajinikanth has received several honours, including the Padma Bhushan (2000), Padma Vibhushan (2016) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2019).