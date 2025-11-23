Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Adnan Sami pay tribute to Wg Cdr Namansh Syal

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Actors Kamal Hassan, Sonu Sood and singer Adnan Sami have mourned the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed at the Dubai Air Show.

Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed on Friday after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

In an X post, superstar Hassan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas." "A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief," he added.

Sood shared pictures of the late commander along with an image of the crash.

"Today, India mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave Tejas pilot who gave his life doing what he loved — flying for his nation. His courage and sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. Salute to a true hero. Jai Hind," Sood wrote in an X post.

Sami also paid tribute to the late commander, writing, "Extremely Saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal… May God bless his soul." Syal is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter. PTI SMR RB