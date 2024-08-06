Kamal Haasan to quit Big Boss Tamil temporarily

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) After being the face of Big Boss Tamil for almost seven years, actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday announced that he will be taking a small break from hosting the show.

Haasan posted on X that he would not be able to host the eighth edition of the show "due to prior cinematic commitments." "I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude," he told the fans of the reality show Big Boss Tamil.

"Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show," he had posted on X.

Incidentally, there had been speculation in the media that Haasan intended to quit the show, right after its sixth edition.

As per various media reports then, Haasan was expected to announce his decision after he hosted the grand finale of the sixth edition, which was aired in January 2023. Reports had stated that Haasan wanted to quit the show even in the face of a huge hike in his fees, as he allegedly wanted to break the monotony with film and other projects.

It was also speculated in a section of the media that the falling viewership for the programme had played a role in his decision. PTI JR SS