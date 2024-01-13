Kamal Haasan to star in stunt choreographers Anbariv's maiden directorial

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Action choreographer duo Anbariv have roped in cinema icon Kamal Haasan for their maiden directorial project.

The project, which will be the 237th film of Haasan's career, was announced by the actor on his official social media pages on Friday evening.

"Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again. #ActioninAction," the 69-year-old actor posted on microblogging site X.

The choreographer duo also shared the news and promised to give their best to the project.

"We saw cinema through our eyes all these days! Now cinema itself has seen us through its eyes! For us Cinema is @ikamalhaasan sir! Kamal sir this is our lifetime achievement! We promise to give the best #KH237 #ActioninAction," they said on X.

The untitled movie is backed by Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The actor will produce along with R Mahendran.

Brothers Anbumani and Arivumani are credited as Anbariv for their work as stunt choreographers. They have worked on some of the biggest titles of the last decade, including films like "Kabali", "KGF" series, "Kaithi", "Radhe", "Sarpatta Parambarai", "Leo", "Beast" and "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire".

They previously worked with Haasan for "Vikram" (2022) as well as his upcoming films -- "Indian 2", Mani Ratnam's "Thug Life", and Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD". PTI RB RB RB