Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films to present Rajnikanth's next '#Thalaivar173'

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) Actor Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International announced on Wednesday that it will be presenting superstar Rajnikanth's next film '#Thalaivar173'.

The film will be directed by Sundar C, a release issued by the production house said.

"This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike," the release said.

The film will commemorate 44 years of Raajkamal Films International.

'#Thalaivar173' is slated for a theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.