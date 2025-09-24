Kamal Hassan congratulates Mohanlal for Dadasaheb Phalke award win

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Superstar Kamal Hassan on Wednesday congratulated Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke award win, calling him a "true artist" who continues to inspire generations.

Haasan shared his admiration for his "Unnaipol Oruvan" co-star in a post on X. "Delighted to see my dear friend Lalettan @Mohanlal honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A true artist whose craft has touched millions and will continue to inspire generations. A richly deserved recognition," Hassan, Mohanlal's , wrote.

Mohanlal, 65, who has been in the industry for five decades and has notable projects to his credit such as “Iruvar”, “Vanaprastham” and “Drishyam”, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

The Malayalam cinema superstar dedicated his award to the cinema of his state as well as the audience.

"As a representative of the Malayalam film industry I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national accreditation. This moment is not mine alone, it belongs to the Malayalam cinema fraternity.

"I accept this award as the blessing of my forerunners, the legendary masters of Malayalam cinema past and present. I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry and the discerning and diligent audience of Kerala who have nurtured our art with love and insight," he said in his speech. PTI SMR SMR BK BK