Kunal Kamra should apologise for insulting Eknath Shinde: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra should apologise for insulting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde with his remarks, and asserted that "urban Naxals" and "Left liberals" supporting such acts will be taught a lesson.

Talking to reporters in the state legislature complex, Fadnavis said Kamra's action was condemnable.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shiv Sena leader Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis said, "The 2024 assembly polls results have shown who is 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is 'khuddar' (self-respecting). People have put a stamp of approval on Shinde being the true inheritor of (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray's legacy." He said the people have defeated those who betrayed Bal Thackeray's ideology.

"People have the freedom of satire and comedy. But insulting (a person) deliberately is not allowed. Kamra showed the red book of the Constitution which is carried by Rahul Gandhi. Both have not read the Constitution. He cannot justify his action by showing the book," the CM said.

"The Constitution says when you attack others' freedom, your own freedom is restricted," Fadnavis said.

Kamra cannot justify his actions and escape action by showing Rahul Gandhi's Constitution (red book), he said.

Speaking in the state assembly after the issue figured in the House, Fadnavis reiterated that Kamra has insulted Shinde.

"We have no objection to political satire. We like and appreciate it. But insulting people on constitutional posts and targeting institutions will not be tolerated, and the 'urban Naxals' and 'Left liberals' supporting such acts will be taught a lesson," he said.

The "reckless" misuse of the freedom of speech will not be tolerated, the CM said.

How can comments made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia about parents be tolerated? Fadnavis asked.

Allahbadia had been in the eye of storm over his comments during a show on parents and sex.

"We will not succumb to the pressure and take strictest possible action," Fadnavis said.

He said Kamra has a history of making low-level comments on the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.

"His modus operandi is to create a controversy for publicity," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said Kamra has now targeted Deputy CM Shinde, and the people of Maharashtra showed through the 2024 assembly polls mandate that who is "khuddar" (self-respecting) and who is "gaddar" (traitor).

"Is Kamra bigger than the people of Maharashtra?" he asked.

The people of Maharashtra have shown that Shinde is the true inheritor of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideology.

"Kamra's aim was to belittle Shinde in the eyes of the people. The opposition is supporting such a talk and one wonders whether Kamra is hand-in-glove with the opposition. He has posted a picture of himself with a red copy of the Constitution book which Rahul Gandhi carries," Fadnavis said.

"When you attack the freedom of others, your freedom is restricted. If you insult people on constitutional posts to create disturbances by taking supari (contract) to get publicity, it will not be tolerated. No one will object to stand-up comedy and satire. If we behave recklessly in the garb of freedom of speech and expression, it will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken as per law," the CM said.

Earlier, the House witnessed uproarious scenes over the Kamra show row, with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian.

Arjun Khotkar (of Shiv Sena) raised the issue and demanded strict action against Kamra.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai also supported Khotkar's demand.

Members of the ruling benches were on their feet shouting slogans.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar then adjourned the House for five minutes.

On Sunday night, several Shiv Sena workers went to the studio and allegedly vandalised it and the hotel, according to police.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials earlier said.

The police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at the Mumbai hotel where Kamra made the controversial "traitor" jibe against Shinde, an official said.