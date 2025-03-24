Kunal Kamra's location being traced; action will be taken as per law: Yogesh Kadam

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Monday said the location of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who allegedly made defamatory remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, was being traced and strict action will be taken in the matter as per the law.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Kadam also said law is equal to all and he does not support the action of his party workers vandalising a studio in Mumbai over Kamra's remarks.

But one must understand the anger of Shiv Sainiks, the Minister of State for Home said.

"Kamra's location is being traced. Strict action will be taken as per the law. One must understand both sides of the coin," he said.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kamra had referred to Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

On Sunday night, several Shiv Sena workers went to the studio and allegedly vandalised it and the hotel, according to police.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials earlier said.

The police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at the Mumbai hotel where Kamra made the controversial "traitor" jibe against Shinde, an official said.