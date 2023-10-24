Kangana Ranaut becomes first woman to set ablaze Ravana effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Actor Kangana Ranaut set ablaze Ravana's effigy at Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort here on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to do so in the 50-year history of the event.

Ranaut set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Scores of people, including a large number of women, had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

"In the 50-year history of the event held annually at the Red Fort, this is the first time that a woman has set the Ravana effigy on fire," said Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee of Delhi.

At the event, Ranaut also promoted her film "Tejas", which is set to release on October 27.

She said the film is based on the life of Indian soldiers and their tough life.

"This movie will show how our Indian soldiers protect us and do not think before sacrificing their lives," she said.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, "Tejas" features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

The film was previously scheduled to release in cinemas on October 20. PTI BM DIV DIV