Kangana Ranaut meets Israeli ambassador: Hope Israel is victorious in war against terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday met Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and expressed confidence that the country will emerge victorious in its "war against terrorism".

The actor, who is promoting her upcoming movie "Tejas", shared photos and a video of her interaction, in which she discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with the Israeli ambassador on her official X account.

"Had a very soulful meeting with Israel's ambassador to India Shri Naor Gilon ji. Today the whole world, especially Israel and India, are fighting their war against terrorism.

"Yesterday when I reached Delhi for Ravana Dahan, I felt that I should come to Israel Embassy and meet the people who are defeating today's modern Ravana and terrorists like Hamas," Ranaut posted, referring to her participation at the national capital's famed Lav Kush Ramleela on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this month, Israel launched an attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after militants affiliated to the group killed hundreds, including civilians in large numbers, in an assault on the country.

"The way small children and women are being targeted is heart-wrenching. I have full hope that Israel will be victorious in this war against terrorism. With him I discussed about my upcoming film 'Tejas' and India's self-reliant fighter aircraft Tejas. @IsraelinIndia," the 36-year-old actor added.

In a follow-up post, Ranaut shared the video of her interaction with Gilon.

"My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here's my conversation with Israel's ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon," she wrote.

The Israeli ambassador thanked the actor for her support to his country.

"It was lovely meeting @KanganaTeam who was in Delhi for her movie premiere & visited our embassy to extend her support to @Israel. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to PM @narendramodi ji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our shared battle against terrorism," Gilon wrote on his official X account.

Ranaut's upcoming movie "Tejas" is set to be released in theatres on Friday. The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. PTI RB RB RDS RDS