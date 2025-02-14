Kangana Ranaut opens cafe 'The Mountain Story' in Manali

Manali, Feb 14 (PTI) Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday opened her cafe 'The Mountain Story' in Manali on Friday on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

"'The Mountain Story', a dream nurtured since childhood, now blossomed in the heart of the Himalayas. This cafe is more than just a place to dine; it's a love story-a tribute to the aromas of my mother's kitchen and the serene beauty of these mountains", Kangana said in her message to the guests.

Each dish on this menu is crafted with care, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients that celebrate the richness of our land, she added.

The cafe located on Manali-Naggar road in Prini village, about four kilometers from Manali, offers Himachali cuisine in a cozy setting, reflecting the region's rich heritage.

The construction of the two storey cafe started in 2020. It has been built in local Kath Kuni style, Duni Chand, the architect of the cafe, told PTI.

Kath Kuni is a traditional style of architecture in which alternating layers of wood and stone are used to build structures in Himachal Pradesh.

The cafe offers Pahadi vegetarian Thali for Rs 680 and Pahadi non-vegetarian Thali for Rs 850, besides several other dishes including Siddu, a local Himachal dish and Mumbai Poha and Vada Pav.

In a promotional video launched on social media earlier, Kangana maintained that the cafe aims to provide a nostalgic experience reminiscent of a mother's kitchen, featuring traditional Himachali dishes with a modern twist. PTI COR BPL BK BK