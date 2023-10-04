Kangana Ranaut records statement in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday recorded her statement before a court here in connection with the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The statement was recorded under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which an accused person gets an opportunity to explain circumstances appearing in the evidence against him or her and the proceeding was held in-camera.

As per a lawyer, who attended the hearing, Kangana admitted to having given the television interview, in which she had made the “alleged defamatory comments” against the lyricist.

The matter was adjourned till October 31 for the filing of a written statement by Ranaut.

Akhtar (76) had filed a complaint in 2020 claiming Ranaut made defamatory statements against him in a television interview after the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput while referring to a Bollywood 'coterie'. PTI AVI NSK