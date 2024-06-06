Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said she was hit in the face and abused by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, the ugly fracas breaking out two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The constable, who appeared to be upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said. The Central Industrial Security Force, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

In a video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X after she landed in Delhi, the "Queen" actor said she was safe and fine.

Recapping in detail what had happened, Ranaut said she had been getting a lot of calls from the media and her well-wishers. The constable, she said, came towards her from the side. "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests." "I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?" Another video doing the rounds of social media showed the agitated constable talking to people presumably after the incident.

"Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," she said in the purported video.

Her name has not been officially disclosed.

Terming the incident a serious matter, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma called for serious action and said the panel had taken up the matter with the CISF. Those responsible for security at airport are themselves breaching security, she said in a post on X.

Making her political -- and electoral debut -- Ranaut defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes from Mandi in her home state Himachal Pradesh.

The four-time National Award winner has been a high profile, prominent voice supporting the ruling party on issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019-20 and farmer protests in 2020-21.

During the agitation against the three farm laws, Ranaut allegedly misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab and called her Bilkis Bano, an octogenarian who had made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh.

She had then shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees".

The actor later deleted the tweet after Twitter users pointed out that both the women were different. PTI NES ACB UZM BK SUN CHS VSD BPL MIN MIN