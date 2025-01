Kangana Ranaut starts shooting for new film with 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star R Madhavan

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said she has started filming for a new movie with her "Tanu Weds Manu" co-star R Madhavan.

Advertisment

The announcement comes days after the release of Ranaut's "Emergency" in which she essayed the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Also directed, written and produced by Ranaut, the film hit the screens on January 17.

The actor, also the BJP MP from Mandi, shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring the clapperboard of the currently untitled film.

"Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set," read the caption of the post.

Advertisment

The upcoming movie will be directed by Vijay and produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts.

Ranaut and Madhavan previously worked in Aanand L Rai's 2011 romantic comedy "Tanu Weds Manu", which went on to become a box office success. It was followed by a sequel titled "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", which was released in 2015.

Madhavan most recently starred in the ZEE5 film "Hisaab Barabar".